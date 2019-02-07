Azerbaijan studying consequences of quake in Aghsu

By Trend





As a result of the earthquake that occurred in Azerbaijan’s Aghsu region, cracks formed in some houses in the region, head of the Aghsu executive power Anvar Seidaliyev told Trend Feb. 6.

“The region emergency commission is studying the situation,” he said. “There is currently no accurate information about the cracks. In accordance with the information received by the Aghsu executive power, expansion of cracks formed earlier, occurred in 45 houses in the Dilman and Kalva villages, one house in the Garagashli village and two houses in the Dashdamirbayli village.”

According to preliminary data from the Republican Seismic Survey Center, five earthquakes have been recorded since Feb. 5, with the first one, a 4-point earthquake, being recorded at 23:19 (GMT+4), 7 km south of the Pirgulu station, in the territory of Aghsu. The aftershock’s epicenter was located at a depth of 10 km, and was felt at its epicenter at a magnitude of 5, and 4.3 in its vicinity.

The last earthquake was recorded at 04:25 (GMT+4), 9 km south of the Pirgulu station, in the territory of Ismayilli.

Three of the earthquakes were felt.