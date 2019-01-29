Baku to host 8th meeting of Azerbaijan-Germany high-level working group

By Trend





The 8th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Germany high-level working group will be held in Baku on January 31, the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry told Trend on Jan. 28.

The issues regarding the current trade and economic relations between the two countries, the work that has been carried out since the 7th meeting, the prospects for expansion of cooperation and other issues will be discussed during the meeting.

The 7th meeting of the working group was held in November 2017 in Berlin.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Germany exceeded $1.44 billion in 2018, about $780 million of which accounted for the export of Azerbaijani products, while $660 million accounted for the import of German goods. The trade turnover between the two countries increased by 61 percent in 2018 as compared to 2017.