"Russia-Azerbaijan: Agenda for 2019" video-conference to be held in Trend news agency

By Trend





The multimedia round table entitled "Russia-Azerbaijan: Agenda for 2019" will be held at the press-center of Trend news agency on January 30, 2019.

From the Azerbaijani side, PhD, Head of Baku Network Elkhan Alasgarov, deputy director general of Trend news agency Lina Vaitkeviciene, senior adviser of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center Tofig Abbasov, head of the press-center of the Sputnik Azerbaijan news agency Ilqar Valizade will take part in the round table.

From the Russian side, Director of the Center for Post-Soviet Studies at the Institute of International Studies of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations of the Russian Foreign Ministry Stanislav Chernyavsky, Chairman of the Expert Council of the ‘Workshop of Eurasian Ideas’ Research Support Foundation, member of the Expert Advisory Group at the Russian CEC Grigory Trofimchuk, Associate Professor at the Department of Post-Soviet Countries of the Russian State University for the Humanities Aleksandr Gushchin will take part in the round table.

Over the past year, Russia and Azerbaijan confirmed and strengthened the policy for the active strategic partnership to reach higher level of cooperation.

The level of political trust and the potential of economic cooperation between the parties are progressively increasing.

Azerbaijan is becoming one of Russia's priority partners in the South Caucasus, which contributes to ensuring regional stability and the implementation of big transnational projects, such as North-South transport corridor.

The signing of the Caspian Convention opens up new prospects for cooperation in the Caspian sector. The dialogue between the parties in other international formats, in particular, the CIS and the SCO, is being intensified.

The important decisions were made by the parties with a view to mutually beneficial development of bilateral cooperation, including the implementation of the joint action plan in key economic areas till 2024. Will those decisions be implemented in 2019?

What will be the geopolitical situation in the region? What are risks and expectations?

The experts will voice their views on these and other topical issues of interaction between Russia and Azerbaijan during the Moscow-Baku video-conference.