50 road infrastructure projects to be implemented in Azerbaijan

Trend:

As many as 50 projects concerning regional, intra-village, rural and inter-village highways in 43 districts will be implemented in Azerbaijan in 2019, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov said at a board meeting dedicated to the results of 2018 and the objectives for 2019, Trend reports.

He noted that roads and highways of republican significance will be built, and it is envisaged to purchase new machinery and 270 vehicles.

He added that last year 90 projects were completed in 54 districts of Azerbaijan, as well as in Baku and Sumgait.

These projects include 10 highways of republican significance, 64 rural roads, 11 inter-village roads in Baku, two highways of citywide importance, two bridges and one tunnel, he said.

He stressed that 33 bridges, 29 overpasses and four tunnels were commissioned last year, as well as 221 machinery and vehicles were purchased.

Mammadov also touched upon the Alat-Astara-Iranian State Border Highway, adding that certain work is being done to ensure that the 170-kilometer section of the highway becomes a toll road.

The construction of the new Baku-Guba-Russian State Border Highway continues, and construction of the 92-km section of the highway started last year, he said.