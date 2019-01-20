Turkish ambassador: January 20 - day of sorrow for whole Turkic world

By Trend

January 20 is a day of sorrow not only for Azerbaijan, but also for the whole Turkic world, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral told reporters on Jan. 20.

"Today, the Day of Mourning, is an important day in the history of Azerbaijan. On Jan. 20, 1990, many of our brothers became martyrs, many were injured. Today is also a very important day in Azerbaijan's independence history. Moreover, this day is a day of national pride, not only for Azerbaijan, but also for the whole Turkic world," the ambassador said.

On January 20, 1990, the Soviet army forces entered Baku to suppress the masses protesting the USSR-supported Armenian aggression based on territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

The result was an unprecedented tragedy for Azerbaijan. Valiant sons and daughters of Azerbaijan put the country's freedom, honor and dignity above everything else, sacrificed their lives and became martyrs.

The January 20 tragedy brought huge losses and death of innocent people. But it also demonstrated the spirit and pride of Azerbaijani nation, which couldn’t stand the betrayal of the criminal empire led by Mikhail Gorbachev.

Azerbaijanis gained the independence they were dreaming of, and the country achieved sovereignty.



Despite that many years have passed since those bloody days, Azerbaijanis remember the dreadful night that took many innocent lives and marks the anniversary of the January 20 tragedy every year.

January 20 is immortalized in the memory of Azerbaijani nation as a Day of the Nationwide Sorrow.