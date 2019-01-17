Body of Azerbaijani citizen murdered in US to be repatriated soon

By Trend





The body of Elchin Khalilov, an Azerbaijani citizen, who was killed in the US city of Charlotte (North Carolina), will be brought back to Azerbaijan in the shortest possible time, Trend reports, referring to the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the US on Jan. 17.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department of North Carolina has opened a criminal case and investigation is currently underway.

The criminal case is led by the investigators of this department: "Close relatives were informed of the incident. Presently, the embassy is organizing the delivery of Elchin’s body to Azerbaijan. The paperwork is expected to be completed today and the body will be delivered from Charlotte to New York and from there to Baku."

The embassy also noted that additional information on the investigation progress will be reported later.

Elchin Khalilov (born 17.06.1989) was killed on Jan. 14 around 11:00 local time as a result of an armed attack by unidentified persons on the store for phone sales and repair, where he worked and was the owner.















