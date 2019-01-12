Another blow to false propaganda of anti-Azerbaijani forces

By Trend





According to the information received from the diplomatic circles, diplomats of some EU countries’ embassies met with Mehman Huseynov in the solitary confinement cell on Jan.11. The meeting was organized upon the request of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan.

Deputy head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, representatives of the French, Dutch, UK, Czech Republic and German embassies took part in the meeting.

They reviewed the conditions in the detention and were informed about the health condition of Mehman Huseynov.

They saw that Mehman Huseynov’s health condition is normal, he has no complaints regarding conditions and can easily meet with his father.

Diplomats of the EU embassies were very pleased with the opportunity provided to them and thanked the Azerbaijani government for transparency and organizing this meeting.

This became a major blow to the false propaganda and the efforts to artificially dramatize this situation by anti-Azerbaijani forces using the name of Mehman Huseynov.

Huseynov did not go on a hunger strike, freely meets with his lawyer, and talks on phone with family members, said the head of the public relations department of the Prison Service Mehman Sadigov.

In Baku Detention Center of the Prison Service of the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan, Huseynov was also visited by members of the National Preventive Group of the Ombudsman. During this visit, his appeal was heard out; his state of health and the situation with food have been checked in the presence of a doctor.

“Mehman Huseynov takes food, receives parcels, he is under daily medical supervision and feels fine,” Trend was told in the press service of the Ombudsman’s Office.

During the time in the Detention Center, human rights activists, Ombudsman members and Western diplomats were convinced that Huseynov's conditions of detention and his state of health is fine.

Huseynov was arrested on March 3, 2017. By decision of the Surakhani District Court, he was sentenced to two years in prison. The decision was based on the appeal by the head of the Nasimi district unitary enterprise, Musa Musayev. The blogger was charged with article 147.2 of Criminal Code (slander, person charging on committing a grave or especially grave crime).

On December 26 last year, the Prison Service stated that during regular scheduled searches and inspections in the penitentiary ?14, Mehman Huseynov did not obey the legal requirements of the senior inspector, Alladin Abdalov, used force against him, physically resisted, as well as smashed items in the room.

In fact, a criminal case was initiated under article 315.2 of criminal Code (Resistance or use of violence against a representative of authority) in the Garadagh district prosecutor's office of Baku city.

Azerbaijani news service of Trend news agency



