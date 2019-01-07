Two Azerbaijanis in crew of ship sunken off Turkey's coast

By Trend





Two crew members of the ship that sank in the Black Sea off the coast of Turkey's Samsun province are Azerbaijani citizens, Trend reports via Turkish media on Jan. 7.

There were also nine Ukrainian and two Russian citizens on board, reports said.

So far, six of the crew members have been rescued and the body of another crew member was found, according to Turkish media.

Identities of the rescued crew members and the deceased have not been revealed yet.

The cargo ship, sailing under the Panama flag, sank in the Black Sea off the coast of Turkey's Samsun province on Jan. 7.

There were 20 people on board, earlier reports said.