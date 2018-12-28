Cameras installed in forests of five Azerbaijan regions

By Azernews





By Narmina Mammadova

Cases of illegal felling of trees have significantly decreased in Azerbaijan over the past few months.

As many as 61 trees were cut down in Baku without permission, 98 trees were damaged for the six months in 2018.

Thus, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources started to install cameras in forests.

Cameras have already been installed in forests in five Azerbaijani regions, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Firdovsi Aliyev said at a meeting with Science and Production Association and media representatives on the topic “Environmental agenda in the prism of media and public vision: upcoming work in the field of the environment and analyzes” held at the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

He said the cameras were installed in areas with greater external inputs.

"This year the cameras have been installed in the forests of Zagatala, Oguz, Shaki, Gabala and Gakh regions. The works will continue next year," Aliyev said.

The Deputy Minister noted that an operator center will be established next year as the number of cameras grows.

“Working on a solar battery, the cameras operate round-the-clock," he added.

The ministry will continue to take tough measures and decisive steps to completely eliminate cases of tree felling.