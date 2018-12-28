Non-working days in 2019 declared

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan has approved a calendar of working and non-working days for 2019.

Non-working days in 2019 are as follows: January 1-2 (New Year), January 20 (National Day of Sorrow), March 8 (International Women's Day), March 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 - Novruz holiday, May 9 (Day of Victory over fascism), May 28 (Republic Day), June 15 ( The National Salvation Day), June 15, 16 (Ramadan holiday), June 26 (Day of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan), August 22-23 (Gurban holiday), November 9 ( State Flag Day ) and December 31 (Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis).

In addition, due to the fact that the holidays coincide with the days off, March 25, 26, June 17, November 11 will be considered non-working for those who work five days a week, and March 25 will be non-working for those who work six days a week.

In 2019 there will be 242 working days and 103 non-working days, 18 public holidays for a five-day working week.

The working time in the 40-hour work week will be 1926 hours.