About 200 patients examined to identify infectious diseases

By Azernews





By Narmina Mammadova

Taking care of every citizen’s health is an integral part of the social policy of Azerbaijan.

The country has all the conditions for the citizens to be healthy and receive treatment.

The government constantly carries out healthcare reforms and creates all conditions to let Azerbaijanis have access to high-level medical services.

About 650 medical institutions have been built or overhauled in the last 15 years.

The Republican Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology of the Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Health made a statement on the situation in the country in connection with the threat of viral infections.

Deputy Director of the Center Afag Aliyeva told that despite the start of the season of viral infections epidemics, the incidence rate in Azerbaijan decreased compared to last year. In Baku, this figure decreased by 10 percent, throughout the country - by one percent.

Aliyeva said that in accordance with the relevant order of the Ministry of Health, in the current autumn-winter season, about 200 patients were sampled to investigate the presence of acute respiratory viral infections and influenza. But as a result of laboratory tests, no viruses were detected.

The head of the director added that, in accordance with the order of the Ministry of Health, measures are continuing to detect diseases, strengthen disinfection measures at enterprises, and conduct surveys.

“At present, the situation with regard to infectious diseases is completely stable, measures are being taken to control the situation. Preventive measures are being taken both in preschool institutions and in schools and medical institutions,” Aliyeva said.