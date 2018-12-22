Azerbaijan sets new rules for patent applicants

By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers has made changes to Decision No. 21 “On Approval of the “Provision on Patent Attorneys” dated Feb. 15, 2000, Trend reports Dec. 21.

The decision was signed by Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov.

In accordance with the decision, a person who passed certification after receiving a notification regarding the decision to pass certification as a patent attorney must submit the documents confirming the established payment for registering patent attorneys, issuing a certificate and publishing information about a registered patent attorney within one month to the Intellectual Property Agency.

In case of failure to submit these documents to the Agency, the results of certification will be annulled. After submitting the payment documents, the person is registered as a patent attorney within three days after submitting the documents, and then receives a certificate.

The certificate is issued for an indefinite period.