First New Year agricultural fair starts in Baku

By Trend

The first New Year fair organized by Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry started in Baku, Head of the Information and Public Relations Department of the State Agro Trade Company Mais Musayev told Trend Dec. 21.

He said that holiday fairs will be organized in several places of Baku.

“The first fair will function until December 30 in the building of a former shoe factory on Nizami Str., 154,” he said. “From November 25 to December 10, farmers passed registration to participate in the fair. Some farmers were registered after contacting the State Agriculture Development Centers. Registration and participation in fairs is free. The farmers were provided with counters, uniforms and scales. The fairs started working today from 08:00, and will continue every day until 21:00 (GMT +4).”

Musayev added that prices for agriculture products are lower than wholesale prices, because farmers don’t pay anything for products sold at the fair. Therefore, farmers don’t increase the price of agriculture products, he said.

On Dec., 31 (International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis), Jan. 1-2 (New Year) were declared non-working days in Azerbaijan. The first working day in 2019 will fall on Jan. 3.