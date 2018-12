By Trend





Since early 2018, Azerbaijani population increased by 69,645 people, reaching 9,967,730 by Nov. 1, 2018, Trend reports referring to State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.

The population density was 115 people per one square meter.

The share of the urban and rural population amounted to 52.9 and 47.1 percent, respectively.

Women comprised the majority of the total population with 50.1 percent, while men accounted for 49.9 percent.