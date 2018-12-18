Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges festivity for children

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranged another festive program for children from orphanages and pupils of boarding schools.

The festivity held in a sports and entertainment park in Khatai district took place on the eve of the New Year holiday, Trend reported.

Together with their friends, children had a good time around the Christmas Tree, a phaeton, a bus, a train and other amusement facilities installed in the park, participated in various competitions.

A music program was also arranged in the park for the children.

An enlightenment corner of "Toplan" Care for Homeless Dogs Centre was created in the framework of the event. Here, children were given information about the activities of "Toplan" Care for Homeless Dogs Centre, and a show of dogs was presented.

Since its opening, Khatai sports and entertainment park complex has become a favorite place for residents and city guests.

Various devices for entertainment and sports and modern art works are installed in the park.







