More rescuers dispatched for searching missing Azerbaijani mountaineers

Ten more rescuers of the Special Risk Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan have joined the search for the missing mountain climbers, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a message Dec. 29.

Three members of Gilavar Air and Extreme Sports Club - Farida Jabrayilzade, Babur Huseynov and Namin Bunyatzade - moving from Khinalig village of Azerbaijan’s Guba District in the direction of Mount Tufandag went missing Dec. 23.

An Mi-17 helicopter of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations, a rescue team of the Northern Regional Center, a rescue team of the Special Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and a group of volunteers consisting of professional mountaineers are involved in the search operations.