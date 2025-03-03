TODAY.AZ / SEO & E-Marketing

Xiaomi unveils Hyper AI techonology

02 March 2025 [21:33] - TODAY.AZ

Xiaomi Inc. introduced Hyper AI technology on Sunday in Barcelona, showcasing its AI-powered features for smartphones, Azernews reports.

Spokesperson TJ Walton highlighted that AI writing tools will help with text creation, summaries, and tone adjustments. Also, speech AI tools will enable speech-to-text conversion, real-time translation, and AI subtitles. In addition, AI Search will simplify finding files and images using natural language, while AI Art transforms sketches and enhances photo editing.

Xiaomi emphasized security, stating that Hyper AI, developed with Google Cloud, includes multiple encryption layers to protect user data.

