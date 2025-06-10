Trump deploys marines to Los Angeles amid protests over immigration policy

In yet another escalation of his administration’s hardline response to domestic unrest, President Donald Trump has ordered approximately 700 U.S. Marines to be temporarily deployed to Los Angeles. The move, intended to back up National Guard efforts to protect federal property and personnel, reflects a deepening reliance on military force in response to public outcry—this time over Trump’s aggressive immigration policies.

The Marines are being deployed under the authority of U.S. Northern Command and, for now, are not being used for direct civilian law enforcement. Officials say the Insurrection Act, which would allow such involvement, has not yet been invoked. But the very presence of active-duty troops on U.S. soil is an ominous signal—a reminder of how quickly protests are being reframed not as political expression, but as security threats.

To be clear: the anger on the streets is not over abstract concerns. It is a visceral response to policies that have separated families, caged children, and criminalized migration. What we are witnessing is not chaos for its own sake—it is a cry against injustice. Meeting that cry with troops only widens the distance between the people and the institutions meant to serve them.

There is a long American tradition of dissent and protest, particularly when government overreach becomes unbearable. Deploying Marines to an American city should not be seen as a gesture of strength—but as an admission of failure: a failure to govern with empathy, a failure to engage with criticism, and a failure to understand that peace cannot be imposed by force.