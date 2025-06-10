India conducts large-scale air drill amid ongoing tensions with Pakistan

India recently completed a large-scale, two-day air combat exercise near its southern border with Pakistan, according to several Indian news sources. Newsweek has contacted both the Indian Defense Ministry and Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s office seeking comments.

This military drill occurred about a month after India launched “Operation Sindoor,” its another campaign against Pakistan in decades.

The operation followed a deadly attack on a tourist bus in Kashmir that killed 26 people, for which India accused Pakistan, an allegation Islamabad has denied.

The ensuing four days of clashes included a massive aerial battle, considered one of the largest dogfights since World War II, before both nuclear-armed neighbors agreed to a ceasefire brokered through US diplomatic intervention.