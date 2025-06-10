Energy, digital tech and trade in focus at Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan economic talks

It took a week for Greta Thunberg’s small “Freedom Flotilla” yacht to get from Sicily with the aim of punching through Israel’s sea blockade on Gaza. Over the weekend, Israel’s defence minister, Israel Katz, said the country would “take whatever measures are necessary” to stop Greta reaching Gaza, while the “Freedom Flotilla Coalition” said their boat was “prepared for the possibility of an Israeli attack.” Not prepared enough..

Unfortunately for Greta, in the early hours of last night, Israeli drones dropped an irritant substance onto Thunderberg 2 before it was boarded by soldiers. Greta and her crew were provided with sandwiches…

Hamas has just said this morning that the interception of the Madleen is a “flagrant violation of international law.” Greta is being taken to the Israeli port of Ashdod, 27 k.m north of Gaza.