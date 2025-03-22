Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan discuss ways to expand cooperation

By Alimat Aliyeva

During the inaugural meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, concrete steps to expand cooperation between the two neighboring countries were discussed, Azernews reports.

"The reports from government agencies of both countries on expanding cooperation in areas such as trade, industrial collaboration, transport and logistics, water relations, and cultural exchange were presented," the statement reads.

The ministers also addressed current issues on the regional and international agenda. They reiterated their commitment to deepening cooperation within multilateral frameworks and expressed their readiness to continue supporting each other in advancing the initiatives of both nations.

The Foreign Ministers emphasized the significance of furthering regional collaboration and joint efforts to enhance stability and sustainable development in Central Asia. This includes strengthening mechanisms like the Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia, the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, and the CA+ formats.

During their visit, the ministers toured the cultural sites of Khiva, including the historical center of Ichan-Kala, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the Nurullabaya Palace, a remarkable example of Khorezm's traditional architectural style. These sites, steeped in history, showcase the rich cultural heritage that underpins the close ties between the two countries.

The establishment of the Council of Foreign Ministers is a significant milestone in Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan relations. This mechanism will likely lead to more structured and systematic dialogue between the two countries, ensuring that shared goals, like regional stability and economic growth, are pursued in a coordinated manner.