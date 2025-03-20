Armenian-Turkish border to temporarily open for humanitarian aid to Syria

Armenia will open the Margara border crossing on the Armenian-Turkish border from March 21 to 31 to facilitate the transportation of humanitarian aid to Syria via Türkiye, Azernews reports via Turkish media.

The Armenian government made the decision at a meeting held on March 20.

“The government has amended the decision on border crossing points adopted on May 12, 2011. That decision provided for the closure of the Margara crossing point. The project was prepared by the Prime Minister’s Office. They noted that the adoption of the new decision will allow for faster and cheaper delivery of goods to Syria,” the report states.

The last time the Margara border crossing was opened was from February 11 to 17, 2023, to send humanitarian aid to Türkiye after the earthquake.