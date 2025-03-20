Ukraine's President supports Trumps limited ceasefire proposal with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his support on Wednesday for President Trump’s initiative to implement a limited ceasefire with Russia.

Zelensky stated that one of the initial actions to end the war could involve halting strikes on energy and other civilian infrastructure. He added that Ukraine is ready to take this step, confirming their commitment to its implementation.

According to Zelensky, such measures are essential for laying the groundwork for a comprehensive peace agreement during the ceasefire.

The U.S. had proposed that both sides cease attacks on energy facilities and infrastructure as a starting point for a broader peace deal. President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a nearly three-hour phone call on Tuesday, followed by a conversation between Zelensky and Trump on Wednesday.

Zelensky further mentioned that Ukrainian and U.S. officials will address technical aspects related to expanding and implementing the partial ceasefire.

Both Ukrainian and American teams are also scheduled to meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days to continue coordinating steps toward peace.