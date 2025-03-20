Nvidia and Google DeepMind help create cute Disney robots

By Alimat Aliyeva

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced at the GTC 2025 conference that Nvidia is collaborating with Disney Research and Google DeepMind to develop Newton—a physics engine designed to simulate robot movements in real-world conditions.

Disney will be one of the first companies to utilize Newton to power its next-generation entertainment robots, including Star Wars-inspired BDX droids. One of these droids even walked on stage next to Huang during his keynote presentation.

Nvidia plans to release an early open-source version of Newton later in 2025, offering developers and researchers access to the groundbreaking technology for further innovation and development.

The collaboration between Nvidia, Disney, and Google DeepMind represents a significant leap forward in the field of robotics and simulation. By using advanced physics engines like Newton, robots can move with unprecedented precision and adaptability, making them far more effective for tasks in dynamic environments. Disney’s involvement highlights the growing intersection between entertainment and robotics, where technology is enabling more immersive and interactive experiences.

As Newton is released to the open-source community, it could drive new breakthroughs in both industrial robotics and entertainment, fostering innovation across a wide range of applications—from theme park attractions to autonomous vehicles and beyond.