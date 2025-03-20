Turkiye's Justice Minister makes press statement regarding arrest of Istanbul's Mayor

Turkiye's Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc has made a press statement regarding investigations conducted by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, and the detention orders for 106 suspects, including the Mayor of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, Ekrem Imamoglu.

Azernews presents the media release covering the statement of the minister:

Distinguished Members of the Press,

Dear Friends,

First of all, I would like to extend my regards to everyone with utmost respect and affection.

As part of the investigations conducted by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, detention orders have been issued this morning for 106 suspects, including the Mayor of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality.

In this regard, there are two ongoing investigations carried out by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The first investigation is being conducted by the Terror Crimes Investigation Bureau. As part of this investigation, detention orders have been issued for seven individuals, including the Mayor of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality.

In this investigation, the suspects are alleged to have committed the crime of aiding a terrorist organisation in collaboration.

The second investigation is being conducted by the Organized Crime Investigation Bureau. Detention orders have been issued for 100 suspects, again including the Mayor of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, as part of this investigation.

In this investigation, the suspects are alleged to have committed offences within the scope of a criminal organisation established for financial gain, including bribery, embezzlement, bid rigging, aggravated fraud, and unlawful acquisition of personal data.

In total, detention orders have been issued for 106 suspects in connection with both investigations.

The statement from the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office reveals that the investigation files include reports from the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK), evaluations from tax specialists, assignment reports, witness statements, and various other pieces of evidence.

The investigation is being conducted with the uttermost sensitivity and diligence.

Distinguished Members of the Press,

Dear Friends,

I would like to emphasise one point:

The Republic of Türkiye is a state governed by the rule of law.

Article 9 of our Constitution is unequivocal:

The exercise of judicial authority is carried out by courts that are both independent and impartial, representing the Turkish Nation.

The rule of law is essential.

All individuals stand on equal footing in the eyes of the law, and no person or group is entitled to privileges.

As stipulated in Article 138 of our Constitution, the independence of the courts is established.

No organ, authority, office or individual may give orders or instructions to courts or judges relating to the exercise of judicial power, send them circulars, or make recommendations or suggestions.

The investigation phase is confidential, as stipulated in Article 157 of the Turkish Code of Criminal Procedure.

This confidentiality is essential for maintaining the integrity of justice, preventing rights infringements, preserving the presumption of innocence, and shielding individuals from unwarranted stigma.

It is inappropriate to assess the initiated investigations without being fully informed about the case file, claims, and evidence.

It is utterly dangerous and wrong to mischaracterise the investigations conducted by the independent and impartial judiciary or describe them using expressions such as coup d’état.

Moreover, engaging in disinformation regarding the investigations by calling for street protests and making misleading statements to the public are entirely unacceptable.

Everyone must understand that in a state of law if it is claimed that a crime has been committed, it is before the judiciary that the defence submissions are to be made, not in the streets.

If there is evidence of a crime, the necessary investigations will be conducted by the competent judicial authorities.

Appearing before the judiciary and presenting a defence is both a right and an obligation for everyone.

Dear Friends,

Attempting to associate judicial investigations and cases with our President is, to say the least, an act of audacity and irresponsibility.

In our country, the separation of powers—legislative, executive, and judicial—is a fundamental principle. The judiciary does not take orders from anyone.

Attacking the judiciary, threatening judicial officials, or insulting them is entirely unacceptable in a democratic state of law.

Instead of engaging in actions and behaviours that seek to interfere with the investigations conducted for the sake of justice, it is essential to act with common sense.

The decision to be rendered by the impartial and independent judiciary is binding on everyone and must be respected.

At the investigation stage, the claims, defence submissions, and evidence will be examined, and once the confidentiality of the proceedings is lifted, the material facts will be revealed transparently to the public.

For this reason, forming premature judgments—whether in favour of or against—without having any knowledge of the investigation's details is inappropriate.

It must be remembered that in a state of law, the presumption of innocence and the right to avoid undue stigmatisation are fundamental principles.

Trust in the Turkish judiciary is crucial.

The judicial system ensures full access to legal remedies.

For justice to be served in its fullest and most complete form, it is our collective responsibility to follow the process calmly and to respect the judicial decisions.

Let there be no doubt:

Judicial proceedings are subject to oversight within the legal system itself. The investigation will reveal the nature of the allegations, the defences put forth, and the evidence presented. We must all remain calm as we await the outcome of the investigation.

Thank you all.