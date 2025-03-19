Puma pounces on Premier League ball deal for 2025-26 season

By Alimat Aliyeva

Puma will become the official ball supplier for the Premier League starting in the 2025-26 season, the sports brand announced Tuesday.



The global sports company signed an agreement to supply official balls to the top league of English football. In addition, Puma will collaborate with the league on programs designed to nurture young players and hold various marketing campaigns worldwide.



“The agreement with the Premier League, the most watched football league in the world, is an important step in Puma’s brand elevation strategy,” Puma CEO Arne Freundt said in a press release. “We look forward to bringing our performance technology to the forefront of the game and connecting with the many fans worldwide. With Puma’s ball at the center of attention during every match in this incredible league, we will create unforgettable moments for players and fans alike.”



Puma already supplies official jerseys for Premier League reigning champions Manchester City and provides boots for Premier League players such as James Maddison of Tottenham Hotspur, Jack Grealish of Man City and Kai Havertz of Arsenal.



The agreement expands Puma’s presence in Europe’s major football leagues, as the brand is already an official ball supplier in La Liga and Serie A.



The Premier League will showcase Puma balls at the start of the 2025-26 season, kicking off in August, after the league’s 25-year partnership with Nike concludes.



“We are delighted to welcome Puma as the official ball supplier of the Premier League,” Premier League CEO Richard Masters said. “Puma has a proud history of involvement in football over many years, and we look forward to seeing the new ball used at all our matches from this summer onward.



“Their global reach and commitment to excellence align with our values, and we are excited to work together on a range of projects to drive forward the incredible work taking place in communities and inspire fans worldwide.”