FMs of China, Japan and South Korea discuss development of trilateral cooperation

By Alimat Aliyeva

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will take part in the 11th trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea, which will be held on March 22 in Tokyo, Azernews reports.

During the visit, Wang Yi will hold talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi (note: Takeshi Yoshida is incorrect) on the economic dialogue between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the sides will exchange views on the future development of trilateral cooperation, as well as discuss regional and international issues.

The issue of coordinating efforts to ensure the holding of the next leaders' summit, which Japan plans to host later this year, will also be discussed.

This trilateral meeting comes at a time when regional dynamics in East Asia are shifting, with growing concerns about the rising influence of China and the ongoing tensions with North Korea. The cooperation between China, Japan, and South Korea, the three largest economies in East Asia, holds significant potential for addressing regional security challenges, as well as deepening economic ties.

The leaders’ summit, which Japan plans to host later this year, is expected to focus on critical issues such as trade, climate change, and regional security. With the changing geopolitical landscape, this meeting could also serve as an important opportunity for China, Japan, and South Korea to discuss collective responses to global issues, such as the ongoing situation in Ukraine, and to bolster their positions on the world stage.