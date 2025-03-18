For first time in history of medicine: man lived 100 days with titanium heart

By Alimat Aliyeva

For the first time in Australia, a patient living with an artificial titanium heart has been discharged home. A 40-year-old Australian man underwent a heart transplant after living with a device called BiVACOR for more than three months. This artificial heart serves as a temporary solution for patients with heart failure who are awaiting a transplant, due to the shortage of available donors.

The operation, which was performed at St. Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, was successful, and the patient's condition improved significantly. The BiVACOR device was developed by engineer Daniel Timms, who operates in both the USA and Australia. This artificial heart utilizes magnetic rotor technology, which ensures continuous blood circulation, unlike traditional mechanical cardiac devices.

While researchers believe that the BiVACOR device could potentially serve as a permanent alternative for some patients who may not be suitable candidates for a donor heart in the future, further clinical trials are needed to confirm this. Currently, approximately 7 million people in the United States suffer from heart failure, but due to a shortage of organ donors, only about 4,500 heart transplants were performed in 2023.

Clinical trials of the BiVACOR device are ongoing, and cardiologists believe this groundbreaking technology could open up new possibilities for treating heart disease. The development of artificial heart technology like BiVACOR represents a significant leap forward in the field of cardiology, offering hope for patients who previously had limited options.

As heart failure continues to be a growing concern globally, the advancement of artificial hearts could revolutionize treatment methods, particularly for those who are not candidates for traditional heart transplants. The future of heart disease treatment may include not only organ transplants but also long-term mechanical solutions that provide life-saving support to patients in need.