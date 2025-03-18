China creates first ceramic aerogel for extreme conditions

By Alimat Aliyeva

Scientists from the Hefei Institute of Physical Sciences of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have developed a new type of ceramic aerogel, SiC@SiO2, which boasts high anisotropic thermal conductivity and exceptional thermal stability. This advanced material has the potential to be used in fields like aerospace, energy, and other industries where reliable thermal insulation is crucial, Azernews reports.

The design of this aerogel is inspired by natural structures, such as the vascular system in wood or the layered architecture of silkworm cocoons. These natural structures excel at managing heat through their internal organization, providing an effective blueprint for the researchers' innovation.

To create the aerogel, the scientists employed a combination of electrospinning and freeze-drying techniques. First, thermostable silicon carbide (SiC) nanofibers, known for their high chemical stability, were synthesized. Then, an amorphous silicon dioxide (SiO?) shell was applied to the surface of these fibers. This shell acts as a phonon barrier, enhancing the material's structural order and alignment between layers, resulting in high orientation and stability.

Experts highlight that the SiC@SiO2 aerogel retains its remarkable properties across a broad temperature range from -196°C to 1300°C, making it ideally suited for use in space exploration and other extreme environments. Its combination of lightness, strength, and thermal efficiency could open new possibilities in industries requiring advanced insulation solutions.

The material's performance is not just limited to temperature stability; its high anisotropic thermal conductivity means that it can be tailored to direct heat in specific directions, offering even more flexibility for applications in thermal management systems. This feature could prove invaluable in next-generation spacecraft, high-performance electronics, and energy-efficient technologies.