Syria's interim president signs constitutional declaration for 5 year transition

Syria's interim president, Ahmed Al-Shara, has signed a constitutional declaration outlining the country's five-year transitional period, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The document, regarded as an "interim constitution," specifies that the president's religion is Islam and that Islamic law is the main source of his legislation.

It also addresses key issues such as the separation of powers, judicial independence, and guarantees for women's rights, freedom of expression, and freedom of the press.

"We hope that with this, we will write a new history for Syria, a history in which justice will replace oppression," said President Al-Shara.