By Alimat Aliyeva

China and Russia have expressed their support for Iran's confirmation that the country is using nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, rather than seeking to develop nuclear weapons, Azernews reports.

This was affirmed by Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu during a meeting in Beijing on the Iranian nuclear issue with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi.

"We reaffirm the importance of preserving the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) as the cornerstone of the international nuclear non-proliferation system. China and Russia welcome Iran's reaffirmation of the peaceful nature of its nuclear development and its commitment to not pursuing nuclear weapons," stated Ma Zhaoxu.

Following their discussions, the diplomats from the three countries in Beijing also called for the removal of all unlawful sanctions against Iran. They agreed that political and diplomatic engagement, based on mutual respect for each other's interests, remains the only viable and practical path to resolve the issue.

An interesting aspect of this development is the growing alignment between China, Russia, and Iran on global geopolitical issues, especially as the three countries push for a multipolar world order that challenges the dominance of Western powers. Iran’s nuclear program continues to be a source of international tension, but the recent dialogue among these key players highlights their commitment to finding a peaceful resolution that respects Iran's sovereignty while addressing international concerns over nuclear proliferation.