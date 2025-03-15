Trump opposes deployment of nuclear weapons in Eastern Europe

By Alimat Aliyeva

US President Donald Trump does not want nuclear weapons to spread to Eastern Europe, Azernews reports.

This was stated by US Vice President Jay Dee Vance in an interview with Fox News.

"I have not had a specific conversation with the president on this issue, but I would be surprised if he supported the deployment of nuclear weapons in Eastern Europe," Vance said, commenting on Polish President Andrzej Duda's remarks about the potential deployment of US nuclear weapons in Poland as a deterrent.

It should be noted that President Andrzej Duda, in an interview with The Financial Times, emphasized that NATO's borders expanded eastward in 1999, and therefore, 26 years later, the alliance's infrastructure should also move eastward. He also expressed confidence that Donald Trump could facilitate the transfer of nuclear warheads from Western Europe or the United States to Poland. Recently, the Polish president discussed this issue with US Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg.

The debate surrounding the possible deployment of nuclear weapons in Eastern Europe reflects growing tensions between NATO and Russia, particularly in light of the ongoing war in Ukraine. Poland, as a NATO member, has been vocal about its concerns regarding security in the region and has called for greater Western support. The discussion also highlights broader issues of nuclear deterrence and strategic defense in Europe. While the idea of deploying nuclear weapons in Poland is not new, the situation could have significant political and military implications, particularly for NATO's relationship with Russia.