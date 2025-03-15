US Postal Service lay off 10,000 employees

By Alimat Aliyeva

The United States Postal Service (USPS) plans to lay off 10,000 employees, Azernews reports.

This was reported by the Associated Press, citing a letter sent by the leadership of the Postal Service to members of Congress. The reduction is expected to take place within the next 30 days as part of a voluntary early retirement program.

The U.S. Postal Service, which previously employed around 640,000 people, has already undergone significant layoffs, including the loss of 30,000 jobs in 2021.

The letter indicates that the management of the Postal Service intends to collaborate with the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which will assist in optimizing costs, identifying challenges, and improving operational efficiency.

Additionally, the Postal Service announced plans to reduce costs by approximately $30 billion over the next decade.

These layoffs are part of a broader restructuring effort within the USPS, which has faced financial challenges in recent years due to declining mail volume, increased competition from digital communications, and the rise of private delivery services. The USPS is attempting to modernize its operations, and while cost-cutting measures are essential, the impact on service quality and delivery times remains a concern. This restructuring could signal a shift in the role of traditional postal services in the digital age, as the USPS aims to balance fiscal responsibility with its public service mandate.