Luxembourg, Belgium and Netherlands want more cooperation in field of defense

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Heads of Government of Belgium and the Netherlands recently visited Luxembourg to strengthen cooperation within the Benelux countries, particularly in the area of defense policy, in light of the ongoing war in Ukraine. The leaders of the three countries gathered at the Senningen Castle in Luxembourg for a significant meeting, Azernews reports.

"We want to work more together, buy together, and produce together," said Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel after the discussions. He emphasized that simply spending money on defense isn't enough; it is also crucial to invest effectively to maximize resources.

This sentiment was echoed by the Prime Ministers of the Netherlands and Belgium, Mark Rutte and Alexander De Croo, respectively. "The Benelux Union was established in 1944, during the context of the Second World War. Today, we face a new war in Europe, and this calls for even closer cooperation between the Benelux countries," stated Prime Minister De Croo. Following the meeting, the defense ministers of the three countries are expected to identify specific areas of cooperation and collaboration.

"We need to do more. We need to meet the NATO target of 2% of GDP allocated to defense," said De Wever. He emphasized that this target should not remain static, and expressed hope that the upcoming NATO summit this summer would set even higher targets. De Wever, who made his first trip abroad to Luxembourg after taking office, highlighted the importance of moving beyond the current goal to better prepare for future security challenges.

In addition to defense cooperation, the leaders also discussed expanding economic ties and enhancing joint efforts in the fight against transnational crime. This includes strengthening border security, tackling organized crime, and enhancing intelligence sharing.

The meeting in Senningen underscored the importance of continued collaboration among the Benelux countries, as they navigate shifting geopolitical landscapes. It also serves as a reminder of the critical role small, yet strategically important, nations can play in shaping European and global security frameworks. The Benelux countries are looking to build on their long-standing history of cooperation and reinforce their commitment to shared security and prosperity.