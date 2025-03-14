Istanbul Airport sees highest passenger traffic

In February 2025, the number of passengers arriving at Turkiye's Istanbul Airport increased by 2% compared to the same period in 2024, reaching 12 million 126 thousand 595 people.

This information was provided by Turkiye's Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure to TurkicWorld.

According to the ministry, in February 2025, passenger traffic on domestic flights at the airport decreased by 5.9% compared to the same period in 2024, totalling 2 million 318 thousand 780 people. On the other hand, passenger traffic on international flights increased by 5% to 9 million 807 thousand 815 people.

In February 2025, the airport's cargo transportation decreased by 5% compared to the same period in 2024, totalling 499 thousand 241 tons. Domestic cargo transportation decreased by 2% to 28 thousand 340 tons, while international cargo transportation decreased by 5% to 470 thousand 901 tons.

Based on the information, the number of flights at the airport in February 2025 increased by 1% compared to February 2024, reaching 79 thousand 745 flights. Domestic flights decreased by 5% to 16 thousand 618, while international flights increased by 3% to 63 thousand 127.

In February 2025, the total number of passengers across all airports in Turkiye reached 30 million 446 thousand 843, with cargo transportation amounting to 694 thousand 727 tons.

It is noteworthy that in 2024, the total number of passengers across all airports in Turkiye was 220 million 987 thousand 163, and cargo transportation totaled 4 million 941 thousand 729 tons.