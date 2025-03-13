China successfully launches 18 polar orbiting communications satellites

By Alimat Aliyeva

The People's Republic of China has successfully launched 18 Qianfan polar-orbiting communications satellites (also known as G60) into space.

The launch took place at 00:38 Beijing time (20:38 Baku time) from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan Province, southern China, using the Changzheng-8 (CZ-8) rocket. This marks the 563rd launch for the Changzheng (Long March) series of rockets, one of the most reliable and frequently used in China’s space program.

Television reports confirmed that the mission's smooth execution was ensured by the China National Space Administration (CNSA), which is responsible for overseeing commercial space activities in China. This launch marks the deployment of the fifth batch of G60 satellites, which are built and operated by Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology.

An interesting fact about the G60 satellites is their role in China's growing communications network, helping to improve connectivity for remote and underserved areas. The satellites are expected to play a crucial role in enhancing the nation's capabilities in satellite communications, remote sensing, and data transfer, supporting everything from agricultural monitoring to military applications.

The Qianfan satellite constellation is part of China's ambitious space expansion efforts, aiming to develop an advanced space infrastructure and reduce dependence on foreign satellite systems.