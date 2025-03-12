Microsoft marks 50th anniversary with launch of AI-powered consumer products

By Alimat Aliyeva

Software giant Microsoft plans to celebrate its 50th anniversary by unveiling new consumer products powered by artificial intelligence and showcasing the future of its proprietary AI-based assistant, Microsoft Copilot.

Microsoft has already begun sending out invitations for a special media event, scheduled to take place on April 4 at the company’s headquarters in Redmond, Washington.

The upcoming event will provide an opportunity for media representatives and serve as a celebration for the company's employees, who will also be invited to explore the new products. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, AI lead Mustafa Suleiman, and other key company figures will speak at the event.

It is still unclear which Copilot and AI-related products Microsoft might announce. However, rumors suggest that the tech giant is working on integrating its generative artificial intelligence and more advanced Copilot features into the Windows operating system. Given that the event is aligned with Microsoft’s 50th anniversary, it's expected that the company will make several important announcements to shape the next 50 years of innovation.

Sources indicate that in recent months, the collaboration between Microsoft and OpenAI has intensified. As a result, reports have surfaced about Microsoft’s intention to reduce its reliance on OpenAI by developing its own AI algorithms. Additionally, Copilot may soon integrate with major language models from other developers, including Meta Platforms and DeepMind.

Last year, Microsoft revamped Copilot with a new user interface that made interacting with the AI assistant easier. The company continues to work on making Copilot a central feature across all of its products, including Office, Azure, and Windows. Microsoft's goal is to introduce even more advanced capabilities to Copilot, transforming the AI assistant into a constantly available tool that helps users optimize workflows and manage applications, files, and devices more efficiently.

Microsoft’s increasing push to integrate artificial intelligence into its core products might signify a major shift toward AI-driven ecosystems in the future, making Copilot not just a tool, but a key part of daily work and productivity for millions of users worldwide.