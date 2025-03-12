KMG and Total Energie's discusses cooperation in oil-gas sector and renewable energy sources

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Kazakh national company KazMunayGas (KMG) and the French energy giant TotalEnergies have announced plans to build the Mirny wind farm with a capacity of 1 GW in the Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

“During his visit to the United States, KMG Chairman of the Management Board Askhat Khasenov met with Patrick Pouyanne, Chairman of the Board of Directors and President of TotalEnergies, to discuss issues of bilateral cooperation and explore prospects for further collaboration. This includes the full-scale development of the Kashagan field, its expansion (Stage 2B), and increasing the share of local content in large oil and gas projects,” the statement reads.

Additionally, special attention was given to renewable energy initiatives and efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“In this context, the construction of the Mirny wind farm with a capacity of 1 GW in the Zhambyl region is a key project. The possibility of implementing a carbon capture and storage (CCUS) project was also discussed, considering TotalEnergies' extensive experience in this field,” the statement adds.

This collaboration marks a significant step toward Kazakhstan's energy diversification and its commitment to reducing carbon emissions. The Mirny wind farm aligns with global trends toward renewable energy, and the inclusion of CCUS technology could help Kazakhstan manage its carbon footprint while continuing to develop its oil and gas reserves. This project could also play a vital role in Kazakhstan’s goal to increase its renewable energy capacity and meet international climate agreements.