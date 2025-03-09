TODAY.AZ / World news

Some 50 illegal migrants detained in Aegean Sea near Turkiye's Izmir province

09 March 2025 [18:30] - TODAY.AZ

Fifty illegal migrants have been detained in the part of the Aegean Sea that lies within Turkiye's territorial waters, Azernews reports.

The migrants were captured by the crew of the Coast Guard Service, who were conducting patrols in the region. The incident took place near the coasts of the Çe?me and Karaburun districts in Turkiye's Izmir province. The migrants were discovered aboard two rubber boats, and it was determined that 22 of them were minors. The individuals have been handed over to the relevant authorities for further processing.

