Fastest train in world test in Beijing

By Alimat Aliyeva

Beijing has tested prototypes of the CR450, the world's fastest train, with a test speed of 450 kilometers per hour and an operational speed of 400 kilometers per hour. The new trains are set to debut in Beijing on December 29, 2024. They will significantly outperform the CR400 Fuxing high-speed trains currently in operation, which have a maximum speed of 350 kilometers per hour, Azernews reports.

The CR450 represents a comprehensive breakthrough in high-speed rail technology, covering areas such as theoretical advancements, technology, equipment, standards, and operational management. To achieve the unprecedented operational speed of 400 kilometers per hour, engineers have made substantial improvements to key systems, including traction, dynamic performance, and the pantograph system, which is essential for power supply.

What makes the CR450 even more impressive is its ability to maintain high speeds in various weather conditions, including extreme temperatures and high winds. It is designed with enhanced aerodynamics to reduce drag, ensuring energy efficiency and improved passenger comfort. In addition, the train will be equipped with state-of-the-art safety features, including advanced braking systems and real-time monitoring to ensure the highest levels of safety at such high speeds.

This new development positions China even further ahead in the global race for high-speed rail technology, and it is expected to significantly impact both domestic and international travel, reducing travel times between major cities and revolutionizing the transportation landscape.