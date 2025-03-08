Trump allows extension of delay in blocking Tik Tok in United States

By Alimat Aliyeva

The U.S. administration may extend the postponement of the TikTok ban in the United States. This was stated by President Donald Trump in an interview with reporters, Azernews reports.

When asked if he intended to extend the delay if a deal to sell TikTok was not reached by April 5, he responded, "If I need an extension, I'll probably extend it."

However, Trump emphasized that "now there is at least another month, so an extension is not necessary." He added, "We [in the U.S.] have a lot of interest in TikTok. And China is going to play its part, so hopefully, China will approve the deal, but they are going to play their part," without specifying who exactly is interested in buying the social network.

In early February, the president signed an executive order requiring the U.S. Department of Treasury and the Department of Commerce to submit a plan to create a sovereign wealth fund within 90 days. Trump previously suggested that this sovereign fund could be used, among other things, as part of a deal to acquire shares of TikTok, potentially facilitating the social network’s sale to a U.S. company.

The situation surrounding TikTok continues to evolve as the U.S. government aims to address national security concerns regarding the app’s ownership by the Chinese company ByteDance. The outcome could have significant implications for the future of digital trade and international relations between the U.S. and China. Moreover, the pressure on ByteDance to strike a deal highlights the increasing importance of data security in the global tech industry.