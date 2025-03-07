China launches "artificial sun"

By Alimat Aliyeva

China plans to introduce fusion technology to generate clean energy by the middle of the 21st century.

Thermonuclear fusion, the process of fusing light atomic nuclei to release energy, replicates the reactions that occur inside stars. Unlike nuclear fission, which splits heavy atomic nuclei and produces radioactive waste, fusion does not generate harmful byproducts, making it a promising source of clean energy. China’s "artificial sun" project, which utilizes a tokamak—a device that uses powerful magnetic fields to contain and stabilize high-temperature plasma—aims to harness this revolutionary energy source.

In 2023, the China National Corporation (CNC) established China Fusion Corp., a move designed to accelerate research and development in fusion energy. The company attracted $240 million in investments, underscoring the growing global interest in clean, sustainable energy solutions.

China's investment in fusion technology is not only a step toward energy independence but also a significant contribution to the international effort to combat climate change. If successful, fusion could revolutionize global energy production, providing virtually limitless, clean power without the environmental consequences associated with fossil fuels or traditional nuclear fission.