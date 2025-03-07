Disney cut almost 6 percent of staff across all divisions

By Alimat Aliyeva

Disney plans to cut about 200 positions, or 6 percent of the staff in ABC News and the Disney Entertainment Networks division.

The layoffs are expected to be announced today. According to reports, ABC’s 20/20 and Nightline shows will be merged into one division. ABC is also liquidating its 538 political news website, which employed about 15 people.

Disney’s ABC News division is home to the popular news talk show Good Morning America, and the Wall Street Journal reports that all three hours of branded shows will now be combined under the direction of one leader. Previously, the third hour had its own separate production team.

The layoffs come as Disney faces a decline in TV viewership, as more consumers continue shifting to streaming services. Employees involved in program planning and scheduling will be affected in the Disney Entertainment Networks division.

Despite these challenges, Disney reported a 44 percent increase in adjusted earnings per share, reaching $1.76 for the October-December period.

The shift toward streaming and cost-cutting measures seem to reflect broader industry trends, as traditional TV networks are grappling with how to adapt to an evolving entertainment landscape. Disney, in particular, is doubling down on its streaming services, including Disney+ and Hulu, in an effort to capture a larger share of the growing digital market. While the layoffs signal a response to current challenges, it remains to be seen how these changes will reshape the company's future in both broadcast and streaming.