Chinese planes and ships approach the shores of Taiwan

By Alimat Aliyeva

Nineteen aircraft and five ships of the People's Liberation Army of China (PLA) approached the shores of Taiwan.

According to the Taiwanese military, 19 aircraft, five warships, and three civilian vessels were observed near the island. Eleven of the 19 aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering Taiwan’s southwestern air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

The Ministry of Defense of Taiwan stated that they had been closely monitoring the situation and responded appropriately, deploying air patrols and naval forces as a precautionary measure. The Taiwanese military emphasized their readiness to defend the nation and ensure regional security.

The frequent incursions into Taiwan's airspace and territorial waters have become a point of rising tension between China and Taiwan, with the U.S. and other Western nations closely watching developments in the region. These military maneuvers are often seen as part of China's strategy to assert its sovereignty claims over Taiwan, which it views as a breakaway province. Taiwan, on the other hand, continues to maintain its position as a self-governed entity with a democratic system and seeks international recognition as such.