South Korea and United States set up advisory bodies for tariff negotiations

By Alimat Aliyeva

South Korea and the United States have agreed to establish working advisory bodies to discuss Washington’s tariff policy and foster bilateral cooperation in the shipbuilding and energy sectors, Azernews reports.

This announcement was made on Tuesday by South Korean Industry Minister Ahn Duk Geun during a briefing following his visit to Washington.

According to Ahn, South Korea is the first country to form such advisory bodies with the new U.S. administration. These bodies are expected to begin their work soon.

A total of four negotiation channels will be created, covering topics such as shipbuilding, energy cooperation (including South Korea's potential involvement in a liquefied natural gas project in Alaska), tariffs, and non-tariff barriers.

During his three-day visit, Ahn Duk Geun held meetings with key U.S. officials, including Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, and U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland.

This collaboration marks a significant step in enhancing U.S.-South Korea relations, especially as both countries navigate global economic challenges. The establishment of these advisory bodies reflects a broader push to deepen cooperation in emerging sectors like energy and technology, particularly around issues like clean energy and supply chain resilience. South Korea’s potential involvement in the LNG project in Alaska is especially noteworthy, as it aligns with both nations' efforts to bolster energy security and reduce dependence on volatile energy markets.

The focus on tariffs and non-tariff barriers highlights ongoing concerns about trade imbalances and market access. Given the growing geopolitical tensions, particularly with China, the strengthened U.S.-South Korea partnership in these sectors could play a key role in shaping regional dynamics in Asia and beyond.