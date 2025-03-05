Pakistan forms Committee to facilitate $2 billion investment deals with Azerbaijan

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has directed the Ministry of Commerce to develop a plan to increase trade with Azerbaijan to $2 billion, Azernews reports, citing the local media.

This directive follows Sharif's recent visit to Azerbaijan, where several memorandums and agreements were signed.

Sharif emphasized the immediate implementation of these agreements and highlighted Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's pledge to invest $2 billion in Pakistan.

To facilitate this, a committee led by Deputy Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will focus on agreements in the energy and infrastructure sectors.

Additionally, Sharif instructed the Ministry of Commerce to submit a detailed plan to boost trade turnover and prioritize preparations for the Azerbaijani President's visit to Pakistan next month.

The Prime Minister also ordered the appointment of trade representatives in Azerbaijan and other key markets for Pakistan.