Kazakhstan launches Digital Nomad Residency project to attract global IT talents

By Alimat Aliyeva

Kazakhstan has launched a pilot project called "Digital Nomad Residency," aimed at offering new opportunities for foreign IT specialists.

"The goal of the program is to attract global IT talent to work and permanently reside in Kazakhstan, becoming an integral part of its rapidly growing digital economy," the report states.

The Digital Nomad Residency program allows foreign IT professionals to obtain a permanent residence permit in Kazakhstan through a simplified process.

The application review period lasts 45 calendar days, after which successful applicants can travel to Kazakhstan and complete their registration.

This initiative aligns with Kazakhstan's broader strategy to enhance its digital economy and position itself as a hub for innovation and technological development in Central Asia. By offering foreign specialists an easier path to residence, the country aims to foster a dynamic and diverse tech ecosystem, attract international talent, and strengthen its competitiveness in the global digital landscape.

In addition to attracting skilled workers, the program could boost local job creation, increase knowledge transfer, and foster collaboration between international and local businesses. As digital nomadism continues to rise globally, Kazakhstan's move reflects the growing trend of countries seeking to attract tech professionals and entrepreneurs to fuel economic growth.