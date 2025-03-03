Denmark urges Germany to adopt tougher migration policies

Danish Migration Minister Kaare Dybvad Bek has called on Germany to cooperate in finding joint solutions to Europe's migration challenges, criticizing the current asylum system as ineffective and exploitative, Azernews reports.

In an interview with Bild, Bek described the European migration framework as “inhumane and inefficient” for enabling human traffickers and increasing pressure on European societies. He emphasized that illegal migration has become a tool of political leverage, while thousands continue to perish in the Mediterranean.

Denmark has significantly tightened its migration policies since 2015, implementing a "zero asylum" strategy that limits residence permits, reduces social benefits, and simplifies deportation procedures. These measures have led to only 2,300 asylum applications in Denmark in 2024, with 860 approvals—compared to Germany’s 229,751 applications.

Bek expressed hope that Germany would take tougher, more effective steps in its migration policy and affirmed Denmark’s readiness for closer cooperation on the issue.