Bishop Jacob (Yaqub) of Bodbeli has dismissed speculation regarding Georgia’s elections, emphasizing that the process has already concluded and that external opinions hold little weight, Azernews reports.

"I just returned from America, and there were no questions about the elections in Georgia. Yes, they believe it could have been organized better, but the other things being said are nonsense," the bishop stated.

During his sermon, he urged people to accept the election results, criticizing those who continue to look abroad for validation. He also questioned Europe’s political stability, pointing to leadership changes in Germany, France, and the UK, while drawing comparisons to the situation in Ukraine and Afghanistan.

Bishop Jacob expressed optimism about future U.S.-Georgia relations, stating that a new global order is taking shape, and all nations will eventually find their place in it.