Erdogan may seek re-election if early polls are called, says AKP official

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could run for president again if early elections are held, Azernews reports, citing Turkish media.

Deputy Chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Hüseyin Yayman, made the statement during a speech in Antakya, emphasizing that Türkiye’s next presidential elections are scheduled for November 2027. He added that there is no need for another candidate.

Under the Turkish constitution, Erdogan would not be eligible to run in the 2028 election for a third term. However, if a snap election is called, he could bypass this restriction and seek another term in office.